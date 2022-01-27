High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.72

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.72 and traded as high as C$14.29. High Liner Foods shares last traded at C$13.89, with a volume of 10,257 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised High Liner Foods from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$15.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$463.30 million and a P/E ratio of 9.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.72.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$269.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$267.75 million. As a group, research analysts expect that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from High Liner Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.72%.

In other High Liner Foods news, Senior Officer Timothy Rorabeck bought 2,000 shares of High Liner Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.99 per share, with a total value of C$27,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$62,955.

High Liner Foods Company Profile (TSE:HLF)

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

