Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Short Interest Update

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the December 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HKMPY traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.21. 671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,138. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $52.87 and a 12 month high of $75.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.14.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

