Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,492,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,752,000 after acquiring an additional 29,454 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 38.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 68,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 19,106 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 0.4% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 84,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 19.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HTH opened at $35.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.09. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $29.78 and a one year high of $39.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.63.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $473.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.52 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 20.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hilltop news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $110,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

