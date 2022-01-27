Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.13.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $144.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,114.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.37. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $98.57 and a one year high of $159.21.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The business’s revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $1,521,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total transaction of $430,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,722 shares of company stock worth $31,208,927 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

