HIVE Blockchain Technologies (OTCMKTS:HVBTF) Shares Up 0.5%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVBTF) shot up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.07 and last traded at $1.86. 12,924,305 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 226% from the average session volume of 3,960,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average is $3.05.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HVBTF)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

