Hive (HIVE) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $14.42 Million

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Hive coin can now be bought for $0.86 or 0.00002373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a market capitalization of $343.35 million and approximately $14.42 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hive has traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000155 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000669 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003748 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000256 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 401,074,857 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official website is hive.io. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

