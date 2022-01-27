Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.35

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 39663 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HCHDF. Peel Hunt cut Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Panmure Gordon cut Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays raised Hochschild Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group raised Hochschild Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Hochschild Mining Plc is a precious metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

