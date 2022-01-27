HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,346,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 474,089 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.44% of HollyFrontier worth $77,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.8% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 3.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 75.8% during the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 11.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 3.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.56 per share, with a total value of $691,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HFC opened at $34.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.67. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1 year low of $27.17 and a 1 year high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HFC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

