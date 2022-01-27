HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,346,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 474,089 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.44% of HollyFrontier worth $77,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 3,188.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers bought 20,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.56 per share, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

HFC opened at $34.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.67. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.66. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1 year low of $27.17 and a 1 year high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.13.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. HollyFrontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

