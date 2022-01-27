HollyGold (HGOLD) Trading Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

HollyGold (CURRENCY:HGOLD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 27th. In the last week, HollyGold has traded up 0% against the dollar. One HollyGold coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000722 BTC on exchanges. HollyGold has a market capitalization of $987,049.50 and approximately $91,126.00 worth of HollyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00048350 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,402.18 or 0.06509324 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,791.70 or 0.99696476 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00051882 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00051694 BTC.

HollyGold Coin Profile

HollyGold’s launch date was May 25th, 2020. HollyGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,704,196 coins. HollyGold’s official Twitter account is @HollyGoldWorld

According to CryptoCompare, “HollyGold (HGOLD) hopes to create a happy and prosperous environment for its coin holders. HollyGold’s VIP Premiere Club allows its coin holders to have a chance of chasing their dreams of becoming the next “Shinning Star”. “

Buying and Selling HollyGold

