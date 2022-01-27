Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has increased its dividend payment by 21.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years.

HOMB stock traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $23.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.61. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.69 and a 12-month high of $29.76.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.85 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 42.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CEO John W. Allison acquired 5,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $40,916.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,019 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $6,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HOMB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

