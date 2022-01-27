Home Plate Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HPLT) Short Interest Up 1,200.0% in January

Home Plate Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HPLT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HPLT remained flat at $$9.65 during trading on Thursday. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,940. Home Plate Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19.

About Home Plate Acquisition

Home Plate Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Home Plate Acquisition Corporation is based in New York.

