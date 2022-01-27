Home REIT Ltd (LON:HOME) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.37

Home REIT Ltd (LON:HOME) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) per share by the retailer on Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Home REIT’s previous dividend of $0.84. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Home REIT stock remained flat at $GBX 118 ($1.59) during trading on Thursday. 769,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,342. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 122.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 115.84. Home REIT has a one year low of GBX 106 ($1.43) and a one year high of GBX 130 ($1.75).

About Home REIT

Home Retail Group Limited, formerly Home Retail Group plc, is a general merchandise retailer. The Company’s segments include Argos and Financial Services. Argos is a multi-channel retailer, which sells products through approximately 845 stores, Website and mobile applications. Argos is supported by an in-house financial services offer, which provides a range of credit products for the Company’s customers.

