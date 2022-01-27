HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for HomeStreet in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.16. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $49.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. HomeStreet has a one year low of $32.75 and a one year high of $57.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.03.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 82,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 18.94%.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

