Honest (HNST) Price Down 18.5% Over Last 7 Days

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. During the last seven days, Honest has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. Honest has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $525,639.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honest coin can currently be bought for about $0.0178 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00049273 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,435.90 or 0.06518355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00052824 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,306.16 or 0.99829482 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003269 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00051183 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com

Buying and Selling Honest

