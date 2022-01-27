Honeywell International (HON) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ HON opened at $200.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.93. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $194.55 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 241,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,314,000 after buying an additional 12,025 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,817,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,659,440,000 after buying an additional 165,235 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after buying an additional 613,394 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on HON. UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $229.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.43.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.