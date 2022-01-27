Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Holdings Decreased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.43.

HON opened at $200.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.99 and a 200-day moving average of $218.93. The company has a market capitalization of $138.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.55 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

