Hord Trading 5.7% Lower Over Last Week (HORD)

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 41.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 27th. Hord has a market cap of $6.51 million and approximately $5.47 million worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hord coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0799 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hord has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00048655 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,386.26 or 0.06462748 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,838.70 or 0.99770870 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00052135 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00051944 BTC.

About Hord

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,482,388 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

