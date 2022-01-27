Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF (TSE:HYI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF (TSE:HYI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0468 per share on Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of HYI traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$8.92. 8,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,272. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.21. Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of C$8.92 and a 52 week high of C$9.35.

About Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc provides a non-leveraged high-yield corporate fixed-income portfolio with a limited term structure that will liquidate on or about September 30, 2025.The fund seeks high income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective.

