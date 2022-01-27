HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the December 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HOYA from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of HOCPY stock traded down $5.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.54. The company had a trading volume of 35,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,256. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.37. HOYA has a 52 week low of $109.02 and a 52 week high of $179.94.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. HOYA had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 22.05%. On average, research analysts predict that HOYA will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.

