Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 763,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 70,590 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.40% of IQVIA worth $183,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IQVIA stock traded up $2.30 on Thursday, reaching $234.94. 6,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,292. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.00 and a 1-year high of $285.61. The company has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $263.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.92.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.37.

In related news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

