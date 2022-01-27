Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $233.41 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,847,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,169 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.25% of Prologis worth $233,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $152.15. The stock had a trading volume of 43,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,613,500. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.42. The stock has a market cap of $112.49 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.14 and a 52 week high of $169.93.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 95.09%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.00.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

