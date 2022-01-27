Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $406.70 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 943,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,970 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.4% of Hsbc Holdings PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.14% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $406,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 438.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,779,000 after purchasing an additional 26,038 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 385,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 50,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,918,000 after purchasing an additional 23,647 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $5.51 on Thursday, hitting $440.94. 634,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,354,182. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $369.65 and a one year high of $482.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $465.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $454.13.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

