Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 277,330 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 305.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 368,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277,330 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.09% of Moderna worth $140,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Moderna by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $153.69. The company had a trading volume of 127,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,298,166. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.69. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.34 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. Moderna’s revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.06.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.49, for a total transaction of $1,722,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 375,000 shares of company stock worth $98,485,680. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

