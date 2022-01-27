Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 5,315 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 562,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,315 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.32% of Public Storage worth $167,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,935,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,994,366,000 after purchasing an additional 137,018 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,981,496,000 after purchasing an additional 315,655 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,450,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,433,000 after purchasing an additional 26,558 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,116,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,052,000 after purchasing an additional 88,234 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,162,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,114,000 after purchasing an additional 177,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PSA stock traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $351.17. 8,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,437. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $352.61 and its 200-day moving average is $329.48. The company has a market cap of $61.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $224.82 and a 12 month high of $377.36.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 95.58%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.77.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

