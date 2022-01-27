HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Lifted to Outperform at BNP Paribas

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HSBC. Bank of America raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 550 ($7.42) to GBX 615 ($8.30) in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.75) to GBX 590 ($7.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Investec cut shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.75.

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $35.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $142.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.67. HSBC has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.90.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. HSBC had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 482.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in HSBC during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HSBC during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in HSBC by 72.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in HSBC by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

