Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HPP. Robert W. Baird cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.54. The company had a trading volume of 914,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -375.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $227.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.55 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $361,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 183.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth $30,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.