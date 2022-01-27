Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.22% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HPP. Robert W. Baird cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.
Hudson Pacific Properties stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.54. The company had a trading volume of 914,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -375.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $30.35.
In related news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $361,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 183.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth $30,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Hudson Pacific Properties
Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.
