Humaniq 1-Day Volume Tops $36,438.00 (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Humaniq coin can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Humaniq has a market cap of $1.09 million and $36,438.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Humaniq has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Humaniq

HMQ is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Buying and Selling Humaniq

