HUNT Market Cap Hits $63.19 Million (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 27th. HUNT has a market cap of $63.19 million and approximately $9.11 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HUNT has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. One HUNT coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00001540 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00041105 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00103878 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT (HUNT) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

