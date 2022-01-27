Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,114,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,407 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.97% of Huntsman worth $62,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,080,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,065,000 after buying an additional 153,607 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,590,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,832,000 after buying an additional 4,002,588 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,423,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,471,000 after buying an additional 352,574 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,560,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,426,000 after purchasing an additional 416,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 1,587.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,210,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020,373 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUN stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.07. The company had a trading volume of 56,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,354. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.27. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $38.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.51.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.92.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

