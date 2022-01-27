Huobi BTC 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $142,897.00 (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be purchased for about $37,067.36 or 0.99764816 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $1.48 billion and approximately $142,897.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00048488 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,415.69 or 0.06501704 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,109.72 or 0.99878809 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00052082 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00051155 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.