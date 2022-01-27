Hush (HUSH) Hits Market Capitalization of $639,365.21

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 38.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 27th. One Hush coin can currently be bought for about $0.0613 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hush has a total market cap of $639,365.21 and approximately $4,840.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hush has traded 31.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.87 or 0.00243308 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00077808 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00102755 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001934 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000229 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

