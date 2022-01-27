Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Down 3.5%

Shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) dropped 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.56 and last traded at $5.56. Approximately 89,760 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,304,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

HUT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. increased their price target on Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hut 8 Mining from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Hut 8 Mining from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.76.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $39.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.34 million. Research analysts forecast that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 26,337 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 325,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,520,000. 14.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

