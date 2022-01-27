Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Given New C$32.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HRNNF. CIBC raised their price objective on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Shares of HRNNF traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526. Hydro One has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $26.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average is $24.65.

Hydro One Ltd. engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. The Transmission segment comprises the transmission of high voltage electricity. The Distribution segment refers to the delivery of electricity to end customers and certain other municipal electricity distributors.

