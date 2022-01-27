Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target Increased to C$32.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.71% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on H. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$32.46.
Shares of Hydro One stock traded up C$0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$32.23. 583,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,048. The stock has a market cap of C$19.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.09. Hydro One has a 12-month low of C$26.38 and a 12-month high of C$33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.77, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
Hydro One Company Profile
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.
