Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target Increased to C$32.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on H. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$32.46.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Shares of Hydro One stock traded up C$0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$32.23. 583,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,048. The stock has a market cap of C$19.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.09. Hydro One has a 12-month low of C$26.38 and a 12-month high of C$33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.77, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.91 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hydro One will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.