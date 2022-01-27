HyperDAO (HDAO) Price Hits $0.0187

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. One HyperDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0187 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HyperDAO has traded down 45.3% against the U.S. dollar. HyperDAO has a total market capitalization of $63.43 million and $424,545.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00042281 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005959 BTC.

About HyperDAO

HDAO is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,400,000,000 coins. The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

