Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) PT Set at €270.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser La…

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) received a €270.00 ($306.82) price objective from equities researchers at Hauck Aufhäuser La… in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser La…’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 34.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HYQ. Warburg Research set a €615.00 ($698.86) price target on shares of Hypoport in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €600.00 ($681.82) target price on shares of Hypoport in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of ETR HYQ traded down €2.80 ($3.18) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €411.60 ($467.73). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,727. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €488.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €521.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Hypoport has a 1 year low of €407.00 ($462.50) and a 1 year high of €618.00 ($702.27). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.39.

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

