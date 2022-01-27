Hyve Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last week, Hyve has traded 27.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hyve has a market capitalization of $3.74 million and $98,998.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyve coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000395 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00048817 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,418.99 or 0.06549896 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00052934 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,787.65 or 0.99609939 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00051549 BTC.

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . Hyve’s official website is hyve.works . The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

