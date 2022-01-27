I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Trading Down 4%

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)’s stock price fell 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.74 and last traded at $23.67. 25,343 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 760,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.65.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IMAB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, I-Mab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.85.

Get I-Mab alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.45 and its 200-day moving average is $61.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAB. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in I-Mab in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in I-Mab in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in I-Mab by 303.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in I-Mab during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in I-Mab by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 45.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.