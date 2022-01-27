i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $69.43 Million

Equities analysts expect i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) to report $69.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.85 million and the highest is $70.19 million. i3 Verticals posted sales of $44.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full-year sales of $292.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $290.00 million to $295.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $325.80 million, with estimates ranging from $314.95 million to $339.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow i3 Verticals.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $67.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IIIV shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $24.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

In other i3 Verticals news, CEO Gregory S. Daily bought 53,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.68 per share, with a total value of $996,951.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Frederick Stanford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIIV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 21.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,414,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,374,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,525,000 after buying an additional 22,251 shares during the last quarter. 58.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $21.34 on Thursday. i3 Verticals has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.67, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on i3 Verticals (IIIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.