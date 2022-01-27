IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Shares Sold by Majedie Asset Management Ltd

Majedie Asset Management Ltd lowered its holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,207 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of IAA worth $9,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of IAA by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in IAA by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in IAA by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in IAA by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in IAA by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IAA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.06. 7,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,680. IAA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $65.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.31.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). IAA had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 166.24%. The company had revenue of $420.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

IAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of IAA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

