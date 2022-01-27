Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)’s share price fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.72 and last traded at $39.72. 777 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 203,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.71.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICHR. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.70.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $262.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $594,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Haugen purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.62 per share, with a total value of $111,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 424.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 12,502 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Ichor by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Ichor by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ichor by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,166,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,966,000 after acquiring an additional 37,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

