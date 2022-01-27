ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Brokerages predict that ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) will post $1.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ICON Public’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.88 billion and the highest is $1.91 billion. ICON Public posted sales of $760.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 149.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full-year sales of $5.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $7.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ICON Public.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.16. ICON Public had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ICLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on ICON Public from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on ICON Public from $234.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.17.

ICLR stock opened at $253.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 64.40, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.89. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $168.76 and a twelve month high of $313.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ICON Public by 2.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in ICON Public by 89.8% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ICON Public in the second quarter worth $1,097,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ICON Public in the second quarter worth $1,893,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in ICON Public by 223.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

