ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Given New $285.00 Price Target at Barclays

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $315.00 to $285.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on ICON Public from $234.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ICON Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.67.

ICLR opened at $253.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $280.22 and its 200-day moving average is $265.05. ICON Public has a 52-week low of $168.76 and a 52-week high of $313.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 166.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ICON Public will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in ICON Public by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in ICON Public by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in ICON Public by 393.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

