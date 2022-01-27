Iconic Token (ICNQ) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2,153.00

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 27th. One Iconic Token coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000911 BTC on exchanges. Iconic Token has a market cap of $3.31 million and approximately $2,153.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00048819 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,417.33 or 0.06590647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00052889 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,576.19 or 0.99722017 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00051604 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,915,443 coins. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

