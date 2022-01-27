Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.76

Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.76 and last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 2275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Icosavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.41.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Icosavax Inc will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICVX. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Icosavax during the third quarter worth $44,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Icosavax during the third quarter worth $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Icosavax during the third quarter worth $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Icosavax during the third quarter worth $179,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Icosavax during the third quarter worth $180,000. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Icosavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

