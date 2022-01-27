Idena (IDNA) Market Cap Achieves $4.59 Million

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Idena has a total market capitalization of $4.59 million and approximately $214,497.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idena coin can currently be bought for about $0.0813 or 0.00000219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Idena has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.31 or 0.00146161 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00048488 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.42 or 0.00173384 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00028135 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000520 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Idena Profile

Idena (IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 79,882,607 coins and its circulating supply is 56,490,665 coins. Idena’s official website is idena.io . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

