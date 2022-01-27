Idle (IDLE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.24 Million

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. During the last week, Idle has traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Idle has a market cap of $5.24 million and approximately $49,304.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idle coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.40 or 0.00003780 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00048488 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,415.69 or 0.06501704 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,109.72 or 0.99878809 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00052082 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00051155 BTC.

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,731,923 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance

