IDOX plc (LON:IDOX) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 0.40 Per Share

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from IDOX’s previous dividend of $0.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON IDOX opened at GBX 66.81 ($0.90) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 68.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 69.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.72. IDOX has a 52-week low of GBX 50 ($0.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 81.92 ($1.11). The stock has a market capitalization of £297.95 million and a PE ratio of 31.90.

Separately, reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($1.01) price objective on shares of IDOX in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations. The company operates through three segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, and Content. It offers tools to manage information and knowledge, documents, content, business processes, and workflow, as well as connects directly with the citizens through the Web; elections management solutions; and decision support content, which include grants and planning policy information, as well as corporate compliance services.

