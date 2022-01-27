IG Group Holdings plc Plans Dividend of GBX 12.96 (LON:IGG)

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 12.96 ($0.17) per share on Friday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON IGG opened at GBX 865 ($11.67) on Thursday. IG Group has a 1-year low of GBX 735 ($9.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 960 ($12.95). The company has a market capitalization of £3.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 798.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 832.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,185 ($15.99) price target on shares of IG Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.49) price target on shares of IG Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,089.25 ($14.70).

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

